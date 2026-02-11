Indiana 4-H Day at the Statehouse offers students a glimpse of Indiana government

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday was Indiana 4-H Day at the Statehouse. It wasn't a day to support any specific bills, but rather a chance for 4-H members to get an inside look at Indiana government.

Over 100 4-H members from across the state attended the day.

It started with breakout sessions, where students learned how to talk to officials and how a bill became a law.

Part of the day, 4-Hers discussed mock legislation.

WRTV

"Breaded tenderloin sandwich should be the state sandwich of Indiana," explained Monroe County 4-H member Autumn Ulmet of her group's bill.

The group had to learn how the bill would be funded and who it could impact.

At the end of the session, the 4-H members presented their findings to all of their peers. With a quick thumbs-up or thumbs-down vote, the mock legislation passed.

WRTV

4-Hers actually spoke with officials, including Secretary of Education Katie Jenner, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb, and House District 44 Representative Beau Baird.

WRTV

Representative Baird was a 10-year 4-H member. He did projects like beef, horses, swine, goats and electricity. He never had an opportunity to visit the Statehouse when he was in 4-H, but says it's important that current members have the opportunity.

"Making sure that they have an environment where they feel welcomed and that they know their questions can be answered," Representative Baird said. "Every kid is going to probably take away something different today. I don't know what is going to trigger that spark in that individual kid."

A group of 20 4-H members was selected to serve as pages for the day. One of those pages was Lizzie Griffin from Dearborn County.

"This is my first year actually getting to come here," Griffin said.

Griffin went on to explain that she would like a job working in the government one day, but today, she was excited to assist the legislators and staff.

"We get to meet them! I'm excited about that," Griffin said with a smile.

After everything they learned, the 4-H members then got the official tour of the Statehouse.

WRTV

"Look up there! Look at that!" exclaimed members from Johnson County 4-H.

"I did not know this place was going to be this big, that's for sure," Griffin added.

The tour stopped in places like the Lieutenant Governor's office and the Indiana Supreme Court.

WRTV

"I never really thought that people sit in one room, and decide right there," said Johnson County 4-H member Katelin Strickland after observing legislators working.

By the end of the day, some 4-H members shared just how much they had learned.

"I really didn't know anything about the House or Senate, or how the bills pass or die," explained Johnson County 4-H member Stella Simpson. "It was really interesting to sit in the breakout sessions and learn more about that. I loved it."

Why does 4-H offer this field trip each year?

"With 4-H, one of the things that we highlight is civic engagement, and this gives them the opportunity to explore something that may not be offered by their school," explained Vigo County 4-H Educator Emily Brown.

A 2025 law allows FFA and 4-H students up to six excused school absences each year to attend events like the 4-H Day at the Statehouse.

