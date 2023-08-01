Indiana Abortion advocates ask supreme court to keep abortion ban blocked

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, attorneys for Indiana abortion providers and advocates filed a request with the Indiana Supreme Court to rehear a challenge to the state’s impending abortion ban and keep the law blocked while litigation continues.

In June, the court ruled that the ban could take effect as soon as August 1.

In their petition, plaintiffs said they will ask the court to block the section of the abortion ban that limits health care providers' ability to offer abortion in cases where the health of the pregnant person is threatened.

According to the ban, a doctor could now lose their medical license if they perform an illegal abortion or fail to file required reports.

CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky (PPGNHAIK), Rebecca Gibron released the following statement:

“This ban will prevent pregnant Hoosiers from making decisions about their own bodies, and prevent their providers from giving them the care they need – even while ongoing litigation proceeds through the Court. If the Indiana Supreme Court allows the ban to go into effect now, pregnant people and their health care providers will be left to navigate this confusing legal environment on their own. We are hopeful that the court will act to protect the health and wellbeing of Hoosiers.”

The request for rehearing was filed by Planned Parenthood, the Lawyering Project, the ACLU of Indiana, Women’s Med Group Professional Corp, All-Options, Inc, and Dr. Amy Caldwell.

ACLU and Planned Parenthood have previously fought against laws banning abortions.

After the passing of Senate Bill 1 last August, The ACLU of Indiana sued the state to block the law in two separate cases.

Planned Parenthood also filed a lawsuit arguing the abortion ban was unconstitutional.

In June, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled the ban is constitutional.

Planned Parenthood will hold a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the abortion ban and the future for health care providers.