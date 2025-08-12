Indiana and Texas Democrats set to address redistricting concerns in Chicago this Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, Indiana House Democrats will hold a press conference in Chicago alongside Texas Democrats who have left their state to protest a controversial redistricting plan.

Texas Democrats recently fled their state to stop the new redistricting effort, which they argue could unfairly help Republican candidates. Many feel this move is an attempt to rig elections.

President Donald Trump has said the effort in Texas could net Republicans five additional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Some lawmakers have gone to places like California and New York to avoid participating in what they consider unfair legislation.

The Texas House of Representatives has been unable to conduct business due to a lack of quorum.

Recently, Vice President J.D. paid a visit to Indianapolis to discuss the idea of redistricting in Indiana.

During the press conference, Indiana leaders, including Floor Leader Cherrish Pryor and Vice Chair Ed DeLaney, will speak out about the issue alongside Texas representatives like HDC Chair Gene Wu and Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia.

The press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT.