Indiana Black Expo celebrates honorees at 2026 Corporate Luncheon

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration is one of the largest African American cultural events in the country. For the past 55 years, the multi-day celebration is jammed packed with a variety of events showcasing music, culture, education, health, business and community.

This year, several were honored at the Pacers Sports & Entertainment Corporate Luncheon Friday.

The honorees included:



Anthony Anderson, Lifetime Achievement Award. The Emmy-nominated actor is known for starring in "black-ish" and "All About the Andersons."

The Emmy-nominated actor is known for starring in "black-ish" and "All About the Andersons." Pastor Jeffrey A. Johnson Sr., Legacy Award. He served as senior pastor of Eastern Star Church in Indianapolis for 37 years.

He served as senior pastor of Eastern Star Church in Indianapolis for 37 years. Delroy Lindo, Screen Image Award. The Academy Award-winning actor is known for his work with director Spike Lee and the widespread recognition he garnered for his work in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.

The Academy Award-winning actor is known for his work with director Spike Lee and the widespread recognition he garnered for his work in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. October London, Music Heritage Award. The South Bend R&B singer is signed to Death Row Records.

The South Bend R&B singer is signed to Death Row Records. Terri Carmichael Jackson, Excellence in Sports Award. She serves as executive director of the Women's National Basketball Players Association.

She serves as executive director of the Women's National Basketball Players Association. Mathew Knowles, Carolyn Brown Mosby Above and Beyond Award. The music executive is a global leader in sales, marketing and entrepreneurship.

IBE President and CEO Alice Watson said this year's class of honorees was the largest the organization has honored at the luncheon.

"We wanted our community to see the greatness and the possibility of what can be done, even in this climate," Watson said.

Each honoree recognized was given the chance to say a few words to those in attendance at the luncheon.

Actor Delroy Lindo, who accepted the Screen Image Award, emphasized the important role everyone plays in strengthening and protecting communities.

"Our jobs and our mandate to all of us is to increase all our efforts to protect our community, to be leaders in our community in whatever spheres of influence we are in," Lindo said.

Fellow honoree and music executive Mathew Knowles, accepted the Carolyn Brown Mosby Above and Beyond Award. Knowles, father of global superstars Beyonce and Solange and a breast cancer survivor, was recognized for his health advocacy work.

"My mission in life is to educate and to motivate. I've done it in corporate America. I've done it in music. But now I'm doing it in saving lives," Knowles said.

This year is particularly special, as it marked 40 years of providing access to free health care through the Health Fair. For the first time, $4,000 in free health screenings and resources will be provided to each attendee.

The IBE Summer Celebration wraps up this Sunday.

Kicking off the final weekend at 6 p.m Friday was the Music Heritage Festival at the IU Michael Carroll Stadium. The signature event showcased the legacy of Black music and culture, featuring iconic legends and rising stars.

The lineup fro the Music Heritage Festival in downtown Indianapolis:



KEM - Headliner. The three-time Grammy-nominated R&B artist delivers smooth vocals on hits like "Love Calls" and "I Can't Stop Living You."

- Headliner. The three-time Grammy-nominated R&B artist delivers smooth vocals on hits like "Love Calls" and "I Can't Stop Living You." October London - The Indiana native brings his signature soulful sound and contemporary R&B style.

- The Indiana native brings his signature soulful sound and contemporary R&B style. King George - The emerging artist mixes Southern soul with modern R&B influences.

- The emerging artist mixes Southern soul with modern R&B influences. Midnight Star - The legendary funk band behind classic 1980s hits "No Parking (On the Dance Floor)" and "Freak-a-Zoid."

Other events on tap for the weekend include:



IBE Cultural Arts Pavilion , featuring free live music, spoken word and art.

, featuring free live music, spoken word and art. Exhibition Hall , featuring over 300 vendors and 250+ exhibitors including Black-owned businesses, corporations, nonprofits, and government agencies. Ideal for shopping, networking, and exploring cultural exhibits.

, featuring over 300 vendors and 250+ exhibitors including Black-owned businesses, corporations, nonprofits, and government agencies. Ideal for shopping, networking, and exploring cultural exhibits. Indiana Health Fair, offering free resources and screenings for diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, cancer and stroke risk. Mathew Knowles will lead a fireside chat at the Health Fair Saturday at 10 a.m., showcasing the importance of early detection.

For a complete schedule of events, visit IndianaBlackExpo.com.