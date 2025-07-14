Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration event guide

INDIANAPOLIS — Known as one of the largest African-American cultural events in the country, the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration features a large array of events showcasing music, art, culture and community.

IBE has shared a comprehensive list of scheduled events for the IBE Summer Celebration. Below, you'll find some events that you won't want to miss.

The Business Conference (July 14-15, Indiana Convention Center)

The two-day event offers opportunities for black, brown, women, veterans and disabled business owners. Free workshops for small businesses provide important information on a wide range of topics to help business owners and budding entrepreneurs succeed.

The Education Conference (July 17, Indiana Convention Center)

The conference, geared toward educators, will feature workshops and keynote speakers from across the country. New educators and seasoned professionals are encouraged to attend to learn fresh ideas, proven strategies and powerful insights to help them grow as educators.

IBE’s Music Heritage Festival (July 18, IU Michael A. Carroll Stadium, IU Indianapolis campus

The outdoor concert will feature Keith Sweat, SWV, Cameo, Deniece Williams and Christopher Williams. The concert will be held from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Indiana Health Fair (July 18-20, Indiana Convention Center)

The health fair is offering more than $4000 worth of free health screenings. Open daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

IBE's free Exhibition Hall (July 18-20)

This family-friendly event will host a father-daughter basketball clinic and more than 250 exhibitors.

