Fever, Indiana Black Expo work together for WNBA All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The biggest night in women's basketball is coming to Indianapolis this year. The Indiana Fever is making sure it does not interfere with one of the city's longest-running traditions.

WNBA All-Star Weekend and the Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration are scheduled for the same week in July. The All-Star Game is planned for July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, while the Summer Celebration lasts from July 10 to July 20.

Pacers Sports and Entertainment CEO Mel Raines said she called Indiana Black Expo president Alice Watson immediately after Indianapolis landed the All-Star Game. The two have coordinated the festivities ever since.

"We wanted to make sure this would be something that both events are better because of, and I think we're accomplishing that," Raines said. "Being able to look at her schedule, layer in what we're doing, make sure we're driving traffic to her events and she's driving traffic to ours, it just was a natural fit. We've worked with them for so long, so it was pretty seamless."

"At first, I said, 'Is this going to be a challenge for Indiana Black Expo?'" Watson said. "I thought about it and realized this is great. You have the fan festival on one end of the building, and then on the other end, you have an exhibition hall that has more than 300 exhibitors."

In addition to the convention center crossover, some major events will overlap in a way that visitors can experience both the WNBA and the Summer Celebration.

IBE's Music Heritage Festival Concert featuring Keith Sweat and SWV will start at 6 p.m. at Carroll Stadium on July 18. The WNBA's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest tips off two hours later at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Additionally, IBE's All-White Affair Party on July 19 will still be going on after the WNBA All-Star Game itself ends.

The Fever is also planning Fever Fest, a concert and fan celebration, the morning of July 18 at Everwise Amphitheatre.

"We're going to raise the bar for every future city, and I don't envy who follows us," Raines said.