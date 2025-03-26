Indiana Black Legislative Caucus hosts panel discussion to address issues facing Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus is bringing awareness to the issues that matter to Hoosiers by having panel discussions.

One of those discussions took place Tuesday at Crossroads AME Church.

The panel included state representatives from across Indiana, including Rep. Earl Harris Jr.

Harris Jr. represents Indiana House District 2, which is within Lake County.

Panelists went over legislation that has passed in the first half of this year’s legislative session.

Also on the docket: property taxes, public health policy, education, and human trafficking.

This comes after WRTV has recently reported that central Indiana residents have been frustrated at the lack of town halls available to attend.

The pews at Crossroads were practically empty during Tuesday’s panel discussion.

The discussion was live-streamed online for people to watch virtually, though.

“I know there are a lot of people who are frustrated because they don’t have the opportunity to speak to their reps, their senators. That’s why we feel it is important to get out there. Talking about people that voted us into office, so we are responsible to them," Rep. Harris Jr. said.

If your representative or senator does not have a town hall, Rep. Harris Jr. says there are plenty of ways to get ahold of them.

He suggests to:



Email them Call them Write to them Message them on social media Reach out to their office Show up at the Statehouse

