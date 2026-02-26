Indiana child protection bill inspired by Hailey Buzbee heads to Governor's desk

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill inspired by the death of 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee is headed to the governor's desk after the Indiana House voted unanimously, 96-0, on Wednesday.

House Bill 1303 broadens the definition of a "missing child" to include "high-risk missing persons," giving law enforcement greater discretion to act quickly in cases involving heightened safety concerns. The bill also extends the Silver Alert program to missing children.

The legislation was championed by Hailey's father, Beau Buzbee, who delivered an emotional plea to lawmakers earlier this session, urging Indiana to strengthen protections for children — particularly those facing dangers online.

Hailey was reported missing in January after connecting with a man online. Her remains were later found in Wayne National Forest in Ohio. Federal charges have been filed against 39-year-old Tyler Thomas in connection with her death.

In a Facebook post following Wednesday's vote, Beau Buzbee wrote:

"We are incredibly thankful to our Indiana lawmakers for getting this done before the end of the legislative cycle. This is what leadership looks like! Making children's safety a priority and finding opportunity within the obstacle."

He added that more work remains ahead.

"There is still more work ahead to ensure alerts and early notifications are timely, applied consistently, and guided by continuously updated credible risk indicators. Our children deserve protections that reflect the realities they face today."

Buzbee said his family will continue pushing for additional measures, including Hailey's Law, the Pink Alert, and Modern Predator Awareness Education.

The bill now heads to the governor for his signature.

For more background on this story, read our previous coverage on Beau Buzbee's testimony before Indiana lawmakers and federal charges filed in the Hailey Buzbee case.

