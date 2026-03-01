Indiana Congressman Jim Baird announces the passing of his wife Danise

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The office of Congressman Jim Baird, who represents Indiana's 4th district in the U.S. House of Representatives, announced the passing of his wife, Danise, on Sunday.

According to the statement, Danise passed away following complications from injuries she sustained in the car crash that she and Congressman Baird were in earlier this year.

The couple was married for 59 years.

His office released the following statement:

“The Office of Congressman Jim Baird is saddened to announce the passing of his beloved wife, Danise, following complications from injuries sustained in a car accident earlier this year. Congressman Baird and Danise were married for 59 years, building a life centered on faith, family, and service. A devoted wife and loving mother of three, she was the foundation of their family and will be deeply missed. We ask that you keep the Congressman and his family in your prayers during this difficult time.”

Beau Baird, Jim and Danise's son, who serves in the Indiana House of Representatives, posted a brief message on social media.

The Republican represents west central Indiana and was first elected in 2019.

