Indiana Conservation Officers find 2 dead following floodwater search

LAWRENCE COUNTY — A death investigation is underway after Indiana Conservation Officers found the bodies of two missing people on Tuesday.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Kasee Allman of Bedford and 35-year-old Jesse Brock of Leesville were reported missing by their families on March 8. The families had not been in contact with them since March 7, and the two were believed to be heading to Brock's residence near Leesville.

Using cellphone location data, officers and family members determined their last known location was the area of Earl Road and Lawrenceport Road at around 10 p.m. on March 7.

Officers feared the two had driven into flooded waters, as most roadways in Lawrence County were flooded at the time. Lawrence County deputies, along with Indiana Conservation Officers and Indiana State Police, began searching the area using boats, sonar, drones and helicopters.

Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day said Conservation Officers found the truck Allman and Brock were traveling in on Tuesday morning, and found both Allman and Brock deceased inside.

At this time, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office has turned over this case to the Indiana Conservation Officers and Detectives to conduct a death investigation.

