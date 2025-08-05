Indiana considers national redistricting effort for congressional districts

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana may soon be drawn into the national debate over congressional redistricting, a move that could significantly influence the balance of power in Washington.

Currently, Texas is at the forefront of this issue, with Democratic lawmakers fleeing the state to prevent Republicans from redrawing maps that could secure more seats for the GOP in the House of Representatives.

Governor Mike Braun confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Vice President J.D. Vance will be visiting Indiana on Thursday.

In the 1960s, the Supreme Court ruled that states must redraw their statehouse and congressional lines to ensure fair representation for constituents. This process typically occurs during census years. However, 2025 is not a census year.

At present, André Carson and Frank Mrvan are Indiana's only two Democratic representatives in the House, out of nine total seats. Both Carson, who represents Marion County, and Mrvan, who represents Lake County, are from areas that lean Democratic. Carson has characterized the prospect of redistricting Indiana's congressional maps as “unacceptable and disruptive.”

"To have a VP come to influence our state would be a tremendous disappointment not only on behalf of Hoosiers but on behalf of Americans,” Congressman André Carson (D) said.

Governor Braun did not explicitly state that he believes Indiana's maps are unfairly drawn, but noted that they used to be. Meanwhile, Democrats argue that changing the maps would symbolize an attack on democracy.

"Here, it would have to be based upon the fact that maybe areas aren't being represented well with the current configuration is the only logic behind it,” Governor Mike Braun said.

“This is a knife fight for democracy, and we have to get in there and we have to fight hard. If that means trying to counterbalance these illegitimate moves on the part of Republicans to try and redraw these maps in the middle of the decade, then we have to try to counterbalance that,” said State Rep. Matt Pierce, a Democrat from Bloomington.

Currently, Democrats in Indiana lack enough seats in either the House or the Senate to break quorum, as has been seen in Texas.

Governor Braun did not indicate whether he plans to call a special session regarding this issue. If he does decide to convene such a session, it would incur costs to taxpayers at a time when the state is facing budgetary challenges. Therefore, the outcome of his meeting with the Vice President remains to be seen.