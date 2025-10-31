Indiana Daily Student to restart printing, university reverses decision

BLOOMINGTON — The co-editors-in-chief of the Indiana Daily Student, the student newspaper at Indiana University, said that the University has reversed its decision to stop the print editions of the paper on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the university canceled the print edition of the paper, and students accused the university of censorship.

PREVIOUS | IU accused of censorship after canceling student paper’s print issue

In a Letter from the Editors on Thursday, written by IDS co-editors-in-chief Mia Hilkowitz and Andrew Miller, "After weeks of negative publicity for the university, of fears in our newsroom and on campus, of confusion, of pushback, we’re now on a solid trajectory toward real solutions for student media. We’re also grateful [IU Bloomington Chancellor David] Reingold took a first step toward acknowledging the harm his decision caused."

The next edition will hit the stands on November 20.