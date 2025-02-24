Indiana diploma types change, how to make sure you're picking the right track

INDIANAPOLIS— High school diploma standards in Indiana are changing, but college admissions standards are not. The new Indiana diploma types passed in December 2024and affect the class of 2029 or current eight graders.

Emily Hancock, the director of admissions at University of Indianapolis wants to make sure parents and students are looking ahead and taking the right courses if they plan to go to college.

“We moved from the Core 40 diploma which many are familiar with with the honors tracks that are optional to one diploma track with three other diploma types so enrollment, enlistment and employment,” said Hancock.

Hancock says the changes present exciting opportunities for students who want to join the workforce or armed forces, but wants to make sure anyone who’s thinking of going to college can still do so.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++—+

WATCH | How high school diploma changes may affect admissions to Indiana colleges

How high school diploma changes may affect admissions to Indiana colleges

“We want to make sure students have the classes they need in order to be admissible to private and public instate institutions because with the new diploma types if they’re not on the right pathway and they decide they want to go to college that means they may be missing some of those essential courses,” said Hancock.

The diploma most aligned with college readiness is the enrollment honors seal.

“There’s also an enrollment honors plus diploma but that involves some work based learning that isn’t necessarily essential to get into Indiana colleges. Have conversations with your students so they’re taking the right classes to move towards whichever pathway they want to pursue after they graduate,” said Hancock.

Hancock said it’s important to have conversations with guidance counselors at schools as well. Right now they’re still trying to figure out what it means if a student wants to change pathways in the middle of their high school career.

Here’s a suggestion Hancock made on classes to take if your student is considering college.

