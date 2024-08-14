Indiana Department of Education rebuilds new diploma standards plan after negative feedback

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education is scraping their new plans for high school diploma standards and presenting a new plan after overwhelmingly negative feedback on their first plan.

The first plan, that would have created two diploma options and eliminated the requirements to take math classes all four years, is now a thing of the past.

The old plan also included plans to no longer require economics, world history and geography. Requirements would have been wiped out for fine arts, foreign language and career and technical education.

Negative feedback came from all areas, including Purdue University's president Mung Chiang.

On Wednesday, after scraping the plan, the Department of Education announced a new plan that will now go through similar stages of feedback and review.

The new proposal has been streamlined and simplified to include one base diploma with minimum and flexible requirements for every student.

The new plan adds two STEM courses, additional English credits, U.S. Government and U.S. History.

Economics remains a non-requirement, but can still be offered in schools.

The new plan does keep work-based learning in paid or unpaid positions.