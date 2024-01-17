Indiana Donor Network saves more lives than ever before

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Donor Network (IDN) says 2023 was a record-breaking year in two areas related to organ donation.

For the 8th year in a row, IDN performed a record number of organ transplants.

They saw a 17% increase, after they transplanted 1,134 organs, and saved 989 lives.

Last year was the first time the number of transplanted organs surpassed 1,000.

For people like Herb, an Indianapolis man, it's a decision someone made that saved his life.

In March of last year doctors gave Herb a couple days to live.

He needed a double lung transplant.

"I was very active before this, I would walk several miles a day, stairs, carry my grand kids with no issues. But it started to become nearly impossible," Herb said.

But as he sat in the ICU, doctors decided he needed a transplant and right away.

He was transferred to Methodist hospital and put at the top of the transplant list. The next morning he got the call.

"I was scared," he said.

The fear had inherent risk, but one he says was worth taking.

"Look at him, he is alive now because of what someone did," Herb's wife, Carol said. "People are facing death and suddenly they're giving another chance to live because someone decided to mark that little box on the drivers license thing.

Now Herb has a new lease on life. He is able to live for his family and do the things he once did without any trouble.

People like Robert Cox have been on the other side of organ donation.

His brother Nathan died after a motorcycle crash over the summer.

Nathan was able to donate several of his organs including his corneas.

In the process he saved at least 4 lives.

"It's the best of a worse case scenario," Cox said. "It's taking something negative and getting something positive about it."

It's one decision that gives people like Herb a chance to live life normally again.

"I can't express the feeling. I am grateful," Herb said.

Herb's transplant was performed at Methodist Hospital, a leading transplant hospital in the state.

They performed 515 transplants last year. Ranking 26th in the United States.

Based on Organ Procurement Transplant Network Data, IU Health performed 515 transplants (26th in the U.S.), including a programmatic record of 189 liver transplants (9th in the US).



32 pancreas transplants (4 th in the US)

in the US) 9 intestine transplant (4 th in the US)

in the US) 56 lung transplants (24 th in the US)

in the US) 205 kidney transplants (45 th in the US)

in the US) 24 heart transplants (75th in the US)

To be an organ donor you can declare your intentions on your driver's license.

You can also go to the donate life America website and sign up.

To learn more about being a living donor, visit here.