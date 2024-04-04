Indiana Fever hosting free draft party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever won the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft for the second consecutive year in December, and now the day is almost here.

The Indiana Fever will be hosting a free draft party on April 15 at Bicentennial Unity Plaza starting at 5:30 p.m.

There will be food, drinks, a livestream of the draft and plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Complimentary parking will be available in the Virginia Avenue Garage directly across from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The schedule will be as follows:



5:30 PM – Bicentennial Unity Plaza Party

6:30 PM – Gainbridge Fieldhouse Doors Open

7:00 PM – Draft Pre-show

7:30 PM – Draft Live Stream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Indiana Fever selected Aliyah Boston as the No. 1 overall pick last year and are expected to select Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark this year.

To claim your ticket, click here.