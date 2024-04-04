Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Indiana Fever hosting free draft party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aliyah Boston
Michael Conroy/AP
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) plays against the New York Liberty in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The Liberty defeated the Fever 95-87 in overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Aliyah Boston
Posted at 5:59 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 17:59:41-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever won the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft for the second consecutive year in December, and now the day is almost here.

The Indiana Fever will be hosting a free draft party on April 15 at Bicentennial Unity Plaza starting at 5:30 p.m.

There will be food, drinks, a livestream of the draft and plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Complimentary parking will be available in the Virginia Avenue Garage directly across from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The schedule will be as follows:

  • 5:30 PM – Bicentennial Unity Plaza Party
  • 6:30 PM – Gainbridge Fieldhouse Doors Open
  • 7:00 PM – Draft Pre-show
  • 7:30 PM – Draft Live Stream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Indiana Fever selected Aliyah Boston as the No. 1 overall pick last year and are expected to select Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark this year.

To claim your ticket, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!