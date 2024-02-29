Caitlin Clark to enter 2024 WNBA Draft, Indiana Fever have first overall pick

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark, the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Women’s Basketball history, announced she will be entering the WNBA draft, and there’s a chance she will be heading to Indianapolis.

In a social media post, Clark announced she will be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft. She is likely to be selected with the first overall pick, which belongs to the Indiana Fever.

“While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa,” Clark said.

Clark has averaged 32.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8 assists per game so far this season with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Indiana Fever won the rights to the first overall draft pick in December. The team has not said who they plan to select.