Indiana Historical Society unveils exhibit to mark nation's 250th anniversary, opens April 11

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society is celebrating the opening a new exhibit in recognition of the United States' 250th anniversary.

The exhibit, "Freedom's Framework," opens on April 11 at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, according a press release on Friday.

Indiana Historical Society

Historical Society officials say the exhibit explores how the ideals set forth at the country’s founding influenced its expansion and development of Old Northwest Territory.

“Freedom’s Framework is an opportunity to connect people to the ideas that built this country and to better understand how those ideas were tested, challenged and carried forward,” said Jody Blankenship, President and CEO of the Indiana Historical Society in the release. “As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, this exhibit invites visitors to reflect not just on where we’ve been, but on how those foundational principles continue to shape our future.”

Indiana Historical Society

The exhibit will feature a variety of historical materials, including rare documents, artifacts and images from the Indiana Historical Society's and other institution's collections.

The exhibit's prizes piece is the Northwest Ordinance of 1787. The landmark legislation served as a blueprint for the nation's leaders for governing new territories and admitting states into the union.

Indiana Historical Society

The exhibit runs through August 7, 2027.

Freedom’s Framework is presented by the Efroymson Family Fund, a CICF Fund, with additional support from the Indianapolis Rotary Foundation and the Ayres Foundation.

More information can be found here.

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