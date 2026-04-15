Indiana law banning student IDs for voting blocked by federal judge

INDIANAPOLIS — A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday blocked an Indiana law banning the use of college-issued identification cards for voting.

FULL INJUNCTION BELOW

Richard Young, a U.S. District Court Judge of the Southern District of Indiana, granted the preliminary injunction sought by a group of plaintiffs that filed a lawsuit challenging the ban last year.

Judge Young ruled the plaintiffs would likely succeed in the arguments because the law "imposes unconstitutional burdens on students and young voters in violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendments."

Senate Bill 10 state that students are no longer allowed to use their student ID as a form of voter identification, a practice that has been accepted for 16 years. IDs issued by state colleges are required to include a person's name, photo and a valid expiration date.

Supporters of the law argue that those without permanent residency will cast ballots in communities where they do not live.

The plaintiffs, Count Us IN, Women4Change Indiana and IU student Josh Montagne filed the suit in May 2025.

Katie Sweeney Bell, the Marion County Clerk, said the injunction is a win for student voters.

“There are people who are working to silence the voice of younger voters, and this part of the law was an attempt at that,” Sweeney Bell said in a statement. “I will continue fighting each and every day to ensure every eligible voter in Marion County has access to the ballot.”

WRTV reached out to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and have not heard back.