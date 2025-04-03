Indiana National Guard activated for storm recovery efforts

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun has activated the Indiana National Guard to assist in recovery efforts following severe weather that impacted at least 41 counties across the state Wednesday night.

“Hoosier Guardsmen always answer the call to serve our state and our nation,” said Gov. Braun. “In times like these, I’m immensely grateful for the soldiers who are on the ground ensuring Hoosier safety.”

Troops from units based in Jasper, Vincennes, and Seymour will help with damage assessments and recovery operations. Additionally, they'll coordinate with various agencies to initiate sandbagging operations that will help prevent flood damage.

Currently, approximately 50 soldiers are deployed to support this mission, officials said. Additional units in Bedford, Terre Haute, Indianapolis, and Chandler are prepared to activate as needed.

