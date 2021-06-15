Indiana native to compete in women's Air Race Classic

MARTINSVILLE — One Martinsville native is getting ready to fly in the women's Air Race Classic this weekend.

Katie Pratt graduated from Martinsville High School in 2015. Now, she interns at the Chief Pilot's Office for UPS in Louisville.

Pratt will be flying with Sabrina Hockenson, who is her friend and former flight instructor. this is the second Air Race for Hockenson. The pair will be flying a 2020 Cessna Skyhawk, a newer aircraft.

Pratt and Hockenson's story shows young women and girls that there are opportunities to fulfill their dreams in aviation. There are flying programs in central Indiana that those interested can learn more about WRTV's Hiring Hoosiers website.