Indiana officials give firework safety tips ahead of Fourth of July

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fourth of July is a popular time to set off fireworks. Along with that comes the risk of getting injured by those fireworks.

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Indiana Gov. Mike Braun and State Fire Marshall Steve Jones encourage Hoosiers to use fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July safely.

Jones says that an estimated 13,000 people were injured by fireworks in Indiana.

“Preparing ahead of time for the safe use of fireworks can help reduce the risk of injury, or even save a life. We urge all Hoosiers to keep safety in mind as they enjoy Independence Day,” said Jones in a press release.

Braun and Jones shared some tips to help people stay safe during holiday celebrations:

Only light one firework at a time. If a firework does not go off, do not try to re-light it.

Always have either a fire extinguisher or water source nearby.

Do not allow young children to use fireworks.

Do not hold a lit firework in your hands and do not point fireworks at other people.

After a firework has finished burning, douse it with plenty of water.

Do not attempt to make your own fireworks or alter any fireworks you have bought.

Do not smoke or drink alcohol when handling fireworks.

Indiana has designated the following times to allow the use of fireworks:



June 29-July 3: 5 p.m.-two hours after sunset.

July 4: 10 a.m.-midnight.

July 5-July 9: 5 p.m.- two hours after sunset.

According to the press release, local ordinances cannot prohibit the use of fireworks during these times.

More information on firework safety can be found online.