Indiana Public Schools offering free COVID-19 PCR, rapid testing at 2 schools

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is now offering new resources for those who want to be tested for COVID-19.

The district announced Wednesday two of its schools are now open for PCR and rapid testing.

Testing will be available by appointment from 6:30-10:30 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at Arsenal Technical High School, 1500 East Michigan St. and at the former Broad Ripple High School, 1115 Broad Ripple Avenue.

Arsenal Technical offers testing for IPS students, staff and family members only from 6:30-10:30 a.m. and for the general public from 3-7 p.m., while it's available at Broad Ripple for all members of the public with an appointment.

“We recognize the challenges our staff and families have faced accessing COVID testing,” Megan Carlson, IPS director of health services, said in a statement. “To improve access IPS, has committed to providing testing at all our school locations. We know adding this service in addition to our current mitigation measures will only improve the health and safety of our schools and community.”

Testing is available immediately, according to IPS Media Relations Coordinator Marc Ransford.

Pre-registration is required for both locations.

The District said more locations will be added as they are confirmed.

More information about testing locations and options is available on IPS' website.