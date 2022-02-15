Several central Indiana school districts moving to mask optional

INDIANAPOLIS — Several school districts in central Indiana have recently announced they are no longer require masks in school buildings.

Starting Wednesday, masks will no longer be required inside Franklin Township Community School Corporation buildings. In a Facebook post, the school corporation said this is because the latest COVID-19 data shows it is at the lowest positivity and quarantine rates since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, masks are recommended, but no longer required, inside Westfield Washington Schools. The district cited a "steep decline" in COVID-19 cases in the district and state.

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 22, Carmel Clay Schools will also move to mask optional, Emily Bauer, director of community relations for the district, said.

MORE | Mask & vaccine requirements for central Indiana for 2021-22 school year | DATABASE: COVID-19 cases in Indiana schools

On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported more than 4,200 COVID-19 cases among students last week.