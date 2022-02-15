Watch
Several central Indiana school districts moving to mask optional

Santiago Mejia/AP
FILE — In this Aug. 11, 2021 file photo Joy Harrison instructs her second graders at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, in Oakland, Calif. Public school teachers and staff returning to the classroom in August fueled another impressive month of job gains in California according to data from the California Employment Development Department, released Friday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool,File)
Posted at 2:51 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 15:18:12-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Several school districts in central Indiana have recently announced they are no longer require masks in school buildings.

Starting Wednesday, masks will no longer be required inside Franklin Township Community School Corporation buildings. In a Facebook post, the school corporation said this is because the latest COVID-19 data shows it is at the lowest positivity and quarantine rates since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, masks are recommended, but no longer required, inside Westfield Washington Schools. The district cited a "steep decline" in COVID-19 cases in the district and state.

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 22, Carmel Clay Schools will also move to mask optional, Emily Bauer, director of community relations for the district, said.

On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported more than 4,200 COVID-19 cases among students last week.

