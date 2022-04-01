Indiana records first flu death of child under 4 this season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the first influenza-associated death of a child between the ages of 0-4.

The death, along with three others in the past week, bring the statewide total to 32 deaths as of April 1, 2022.

Allen County is the only county in the state with more than five deaths deaths across all age groups.

The DOH reports that statewide influenza-like illness activity is minimal currently, but Hoosiers should remain advised to potential for serious illness from influenza.

The flu is “spread by respiratory droplets released when infected people cough or sneeze nearby or when people touch surfaces or objects contaminated with those infectious respiratory droplets. People can also become infected by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with influenza viruses and then touching their eyes, mouth or nose,” according to the ISDH.

Symptoms include:

fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or greater

headache

fatigue

cough

muscle aches

sore throat

While there is no cure for the flu, some medications can help ease symptoms, according to health officials.

How can you tell if you have the flu, allergies or the traditional cold?

If you are feeling the effects of allergies, you typically won't have a fever or much fatigue or body aches. If you have a cold, you might have a mild fever and some body aches. You might feel weak and even have some ear congestion. Colds generally last about a week.

If you're diagnosed with the flu, wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands and stay home.