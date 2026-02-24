Indiana Rep. André Carson to skip State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman André Carson, who represents Indiana's 7th District in the United States House of Representatives, has announced that he plans to skip President Trump's State of the Union Address on Tuesday.

Congressman Carson released this statement explaining his decision:

“I will not be attending Trump’s State of the Union.



“The American people already know what the state of our union is. It is marked by frustration, rising costs, and deep exhaustion. Families are stretched thin by higher prices. Communities are disturbed by fatal immigration enforcement tactics. And working people are watching the wealthiest Americans benefit while the middle class is left behind.



“I will not participate in a spectacle that doesn’t address the real issues and challenges facing our country. I will not help fill the audience to create any impression of support for Trump’s failed policies.”

President Trump will address a joint session of Congress for the State of the Union at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Leaders from the Democratic Party announced that Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger will deliver the Democratic Response, and Senator Alex Padilla will deliver the Spanish-language response following the State of the Union.