Indiana State Fair adds five more acts to 2026 Free Stage lineup

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair added five more artists to its 2026 concert lineup.

The second wave of Hoosier Lottery Free Stage acts joins five performers already announced for this summer's fair.

The fair runs August 7-23. It's closed on Mondays.

All concerts are free with paid fair admission. Seating is first-come, first-served. Shows start at 7:30 p.m.

New additions to the lineup:

TUSK - The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute - Saturday, August 8: The tribute band performs Fleetwood Mac's greatest hits.

Josiah Queen - Sunday, August 9: The country artist gained fame on "The Voice" in 2023. He finished as runner-up on Team Gwen.

Grand Funk Railroad - Friday, August 14: The rock band formed in 1969. They're known for hits like "We're an American Band" and "Some Kind of Wonderful."

Trace Adkins - Sunday, August 16: The country star has released 12 studio albums. He's known for hits like "Ladies Love Country Boys" and "You're Gonna Miss This."

Happy Together - Wednesday, August 19: The touring show features multiple classic rock artists. Past lineups have included members of The Turtles, The Association and The Buckinghams.

Previously announced acts:



The Beach Boys (August 7)

Busta Rhymes (August 13)

Gene Simmons (August 20)

Don McLean (August 22)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard (August 23)

"The Indiana State Fair is a beloved summer tradition that has been bringing people together for 169 years," said Anna Whelchel, Chief Marketing Officer. "The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage lineup adds to the unforgettable entertainment, memories and traditions that make the Fair a highlight of summer."

The Hoosier Lottery is running a contest for fairgoers 18 and older. Six winners will receive six State Fair tickets, a parking pass, $250 in Fair Bucks, six box seats to a 2026 Indianapolis Indians home game and a Hoosier Lottery Prize Pack.

People can enter by signing up for a free myLOTTERY membership at HoosierLottery.com/StateFair by July 2.

Limited reserved viewing area tickets are available now. Discount tickets can be purchased at indianastatefair.com.