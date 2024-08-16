Watch Now
Indiana State Fair announces 2024 'Taste of the Fair' winners

Untitled (1600 x 900 px) (2).png
Indiana State Fair
Untitled (1600 x 900 px) (2).png
Fried_Sugar_Biscuit_n_BBQ_with_Apple_Butter_Sauce_Nitro_Hog.jpg
Sweet_Tea_Slushy_Colps_Concessions.jpg
Blueberry_Cheesecake_Stuffed_Elephant_Ear_Bakerman.jpg
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — Fairgoers have decided on their top 3 favorite foods of the 2024 Indiana State Fair.

The finalists for the highly-anticipated "Taste of the Fair" presented by Pepsi were announced on Friday. The winners highlight the most innovative and creative entries concessionaires at the fair.

And the winners are:

1st Place: Nitro Hog BBQ; Fried Sugar Biscuit n’BBQ with Apple Butter Sauce

Fried_Sugar_Biscuit_n_BBQ_with_Apple_Butter_Sauce_Nitro_Hog.jpg
Nitro Hog BBQ; Fried Sugar Biscuit n’BBQ with Apple Butter Sauce came in 1st place in the 2024 Taste of the Fair competition.

2nd Place: Colp’s Concessions; Sweet Tea Slushy

Sweet_Tea_Slushy_Colps_Concessions.jpg

3rd Place: The Bakerman; Blueberry Cheesecake Stuffed Elephant Ear

Blueberry_Cheesecake_Stuffed_Elephant_Ear_Bakerman.jpg

The top three winners were determined through public voting throughout the fair. In addition to cash prizes, World Food Championships will award the top three winners a Golden Ticket entry to the World Food Championships event taking place in Indianapolis this fall for the first time in history at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

This weekend is the last chance to try fair food favorites! The 2024 Indiana State Fair ends on Sunday, Aug. 18.

