Indiana State Fair announces 2024 'Taste of the Fair' winners

INDIANAPOLIS — Fairgoers have decided on their top 3 favorite foods of the 2024 Indiana State Fair.
The finalists for the highly-anticipated "Taste of the Fair" presented by Pepsi were announced on Friday. The winners highlight the most innovative and creative entries concessionaires at the fair.
And the winners are:
1st Place: Nitro Hog BBQ; Fried Sugar Biscuit n’BBQ with Apple Butter Sauce
2nd Place: Colp’s Concessions; Sweet Tea Slushy
3rd Place: The Bakerman; Blueberry Cheesecake Stuffed Elephant Ear
The top three winners were determined through public voting throughout the fair. In addition to cash prizes, World Food Championships will award the top three winners a Golden Ticket entry to the World Food Championships event taking place in Indianapolis this fall for the first time in history at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
This weekend is the last chance to try fair food favorites! The 2024 Indiana State Fair ends on Sunday, Aug. 18.