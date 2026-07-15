Indiana State Fair announces new attractions, exhibits for 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2026 Indiana State Fair will feature a lineup of new attractions, exhibits, and entertainment when it opens Aug. 7, according to fair officials.

The fair runs through Aug. 23, closed Mondays, and celebrates Indiana's baseball tradition in partnership with the Indianapolis Indians.

Here are some of the new attractions:

REWIND: A VHS Revival

A world-renowned traveling exhibit making its Indiana debut, REWIND takes guests back to the video store era with iconic movie poster art, a baseball movie theater, the Moulin Rouge Speakeasy, an Indianapolis Indians gift shop, and the returning Indy CD & Vinyl pop-up. Free with paid admission.

State Fair Train

A new narrated ride along the north side of the Fairgrounds highlights the sights and history of the Indiana State Fair. Tickets are $5 per ride.

Schumacher Stadium

Named for longtime Indianapolis Indians executive Max Schumacher, the interactive wiffle ball field inside Meijer Family Fun Park offers free play, tournaments, and celebrity player appearances.

Big Top Circus

An all-new lineup of acrobatics and comedy performs in an air-conditioned tent, with free 45-minute shows three times daily and premium seating upgrades available.

Other new offerings include tortoise feedings, calf cuddling, breakdancers, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Aug. 15-16, reality TV guest appearances Aug. 22, a youth Mullet Competition, and nearly 50 new food items.

"The Indiana State Fair has always been a place where generations come together to make memories," said LeRoy Lewis III, Director of Community and Media Engagement for the Indiana State Fair. "This year we're adding even more reasons not to miss out."

Tickets and more information is available at IndianaStateFair.com.