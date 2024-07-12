Indiana State Fair unveils new splash pad

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be a new way to cool off at the Indiana State Fair this summer.

A park-like splash pad was unveiled in the MHS Family Fun park on the Fairgrounds on Friday.

The splash pad is free and open for all to enjoy with paid fair admission.

"The Splash Pad represents a new chapter in our consistent efforts to enhance the guest experience at the Indiana State Fair," said Anna Whelchel, Chief Marketing Officer. "We invite everyone to come and enjoy this exciting addition, creating memories that will last a lifetime."

The 2024 Indiana State Fair returns Friday, August 2 through Sunday, August 18 (closed Mondays).

