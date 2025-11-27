Does the hustle and bustle of the holiday shopping season become overwhelming? Indiana DNR is offering a solution to this with their Opt Outside Day on Black Friday.

In a day typically known for shopping for the best deals, Indiana State Parks will offer free admission on Friday, November 28, so Hoosiers can "opt outside."

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Indiana State Parks offer free Black Friday admission to help Hoosiers ‘Opt Outside'’

"We're just inviting folks to come out, experience the outdoors with their friends and family," explained Indiana DNR's Outreach Coordinator, Amanda Anez. "This is a moment where you can take some time and reflect. Enjoy nature."

For those who take advantage of free park admission on Black Friday, the DNR will award prizes for posting photos on social media or completing a scavenger hunt.

The scavenger hunt includes completing a series of tasks, like "find a weird looking tree" and "create a leaf, stick, or other earth-art sculpture."

You can learn how to enter the prize drawing by clicking here.

WRTV

"I love going to a water scene," Anez said. "Just listening to the water. It's really relaxing, so I hope people find some ways that they can relax in nature, too."

WRTV sat down with Dr. Danielle Henderson, a Clinical Health Psychologist at IU Health, to talk about mental health during the holidays.

"I see a mix of happiness, joy, people looking forward to the different holidays," Dr. Henderson described. "And then definitely noticing or working with patients who can experience a lot of emotions this time of year with sadness."

Dr. Henderson went on to say that people can struggle when thinking about losses, not meeting goals and family connections during the holidays.

"However you're feeling is how you're feeling, and that's your experience right now," Dr. Henderson said. "Our purpose and focus is to talk through that and think about how we can try to make this time of year the best that it possibly can for you."

Black Friday and the urgency to get the best deals can be an added stress during the season.

WRTV

"When it's been a rough year, or when things haven't gone our way, or we're feeling sadness or just kind of any emotion, we can tend to then maybe want to turn that to outward things," continued Dr. Henderson. "Like shopping - feeling like they have to buy the latest things or show their love for people through what they're buying."

Can the outdoors offer any help to those struggling with mental health during the holidays?

"Sure. So we talk a lot about exposure to the natural light, and I know that can be very hard this time of year," Dr. Henderson said. "Sitting by a window, going for quick, brisk walks. Being out can also give us an opportunity to maybe meet other people or connect with other people."

"There are a lot of beautiful things going on in nature right now that we might not recognize if we don't get to intentionally look for those things," Dr. Henderson shared.

WRTV

Dr. Henderson went on to say that this is a good time to self-assess what emotions you are feeling.

"Your experience is your experience, and everyone's is going to be different," said Dr. Henderson. "Thinking about what is your care plan for the holiday season, the rest of this year, and focusing on what you feel will work best for you, and trying to not take too much into influence from others or what you're seeing on social media."