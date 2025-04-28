Indiana State Parks to offer free admission on May 4 for Welcome Weekend

INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is excited to welcome back visitors for the start of the outdoor recreation season, offering free admission to all Indiana State Parks properties on Sunday, May 4.

“We’re excited to welcome back longtime visitors, and we also warmly invite anyone who’s never visited,” Ginger Murphy, deputy director of Indiana State Parks, said in a press release. “Our parks offer beautiful scenic views, camping and healthy outdoor activities, nature centers for learning about Indiana’s history and natural resources, and delicious dining and restful lodging at our inns.”

DNR says campgrounds are open for those who can't wait for until May.

Beginning April 30, campers can reserve a site at camp.IN.gov until 11 p.m. ET on day of arrival. In the past, 2 p.m. ET was the cutoff.

DNR says there are several activities planned for Welcome Weekend, including a fungi walk at Indiana Dunes State Park, a campfire building class at Chain O’Lakes State Park and a talk featuring ways to invite hummingbirds to your backyard at Fort Harrison State Park.

All Indiana State Parks programs and events during Welcome Weekend and beyond are listed at calendar.dnr.IN.gov and on each property’s Facebook page.