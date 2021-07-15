Indiana Task Force 1 returning home, "several" members test positive for COVID-19

SURFSIDE, Fla. — After being deployed since June 30, 80 members of Indiana Task Force 1 started heading home to Indiana Wednesday.

The Urban Search and Rescue team was split into two shifts working 12 hours per day at the site of the Champlain Towers condo collapse.

Officials say several members of Indiana Task Force 1 have tested positive for COVID-19. They were tested after several members of Florida Task Force 1 tested positive and were isolated from the assignment.

Indiana Task Force 1 members who tested positive are isolated from the rest of the group and are being transported home in a rented van. Members will be tested again once they arrive back in Indianapolis; they plan to arrive Friday morning.