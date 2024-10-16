Indiana Task Force 1 returns home after 3-week deployment to help with hurricane relief efforts

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 is back home with their families Tuesday after nearly a month deployment helping with recovery efforts from both Hurricane Helene and Milton.

The team was made up of first responders from across the state.

They were deployed for about three weeks to Florida, Georgia, western North Carolina, then back to Florida to help with the aftermath of both devastating storms.

“We really appreciate all our friends that rallied around us and helped with the kids while we were gone to make it possible for my husband and I to go out,” said Chelsea Spina. "We definitely missed the kids.”

Tuesday was the first time Chelsea and her husband, Steven, got to hug their kids for the first time in nearly a month.

"This is our second one going out together so it's always taxing on the family,” said Steven Spina.

They were among 84 members who returned home safe and sound after risking their lives for weeks to help Hurricane recovery efforts.

“It was scary because they were going towards it and we were already home so you didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Chelsea and Steven's daughter Abby.

The team of first responders who specialize in search and rescue efforts was made up of both new and veteran members.

“It was tough but again I feel really happy and have a sense of pride to bring some answers to people who had missing loved ones who we were able to either locate or bring some closure to,” said Molly Hoopingarner, a firefighter with the Indianapolis Fire Department, who deployed for the first time.

“Training never really prepares for the real world, it gets close but whenever you’re in waist-deep water or all the trees that had been pulled over by torrential rains,” added John Peach, a Captain with the Indianapolis Fire Department also deployed for the first time.

The team trains intensely before heading out to be able to help with search efforts, damage assessments and more for the back-to-back hurricanes.

A unique experience even veteran team leader Jay Settergren, who’s been on dozens of deployments in the past.

“It was very emotional, but also very very draining, long days, you know 10, 12, 14-hour days and then just walking, we may walk 10 or 12 miles a day or further,” he said.

Many of the team members said they felt very loved and embraced by the communities they help serve.

They told WRTV now that they’re back, they’re looking forward to relaxing with their families.

