Indiana Task Force 1 to return home from Maui on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 has completed their mission in Maui, Hawaii and will return home on Monday, according to a spokesperson from the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Over a week ago, the 70-member team was deployed to the island to help with search and rescue efforts after deadly wildfires, that claimed 115 lives and left hundreds missing.

PREVIOUS | Indiana Task Force 1 team of 70 activated for Maui search and rescue (wrtv.com)

WRTV learned the team searched a four story apartment building that was heavily hit by fires.

Representatives from dozens of Indiana departments were assigned tasks from logistics, technical search and rescue, and hazmat to clean toxic chemicals. They were even assigned trauma doctors, according to INTF-1 leader J. Settergren.

Last week, Settergren told us the team would be working until the job is done.

Indiana Task Force 1 in Maui

They will return to Indianapolis on Monday August 28th at 1:45 p.m. with part of the group and with a second flight returning at 3:45 p.m.