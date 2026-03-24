Indiana utility companies defend rates as state regulators press companies to help customers

INDIANAPOLIS — As Hoosiers continue to face rising utility bills, an investigation by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is hoping to dive deeper into the affordability issue across our state and find solutions to the rising costs.

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Indiana utility companies defend rates as state regulators' inquiry begins

On Tuesday, the IURC called in the five largest investor-owned utilities in the state as part of their "investigative inquiry" into energy affordability.

The main point reiterated throughout the meeting: rising electricity costs are hurting Hoosiers.

“People are literally hurting out there, and the answer simply can’t be just to lower your thermostat," Cherrish Pryor, Democratic Floor Leader of the Indiana House of Representatives, stated.

“Am I gonna eat or pay the light bill?" Quentessa Sanders, an AES customer, asked.

It's a question that she and many others have asked themselves as bills continue to rise.

“For me to get that bill is like, how am I going to maintain everything else and still pay this bill?" Sanders said. "What am I not going to pay... what am I going to have to sacrifice?"

“I don’t know how they do it," Shonta Roberts, another AES customer, said. "It’s a struggle just to buy groceries when you add in the electric bill.”

The IURC also acknowledged the issue. Andy Zay, IURC Chairman, said staff are “sitting on hundreds and hundreds” of customer complaints.

“This is a Hoosier issue… we have Hoosiers on Main Street. We have our friends, neighbors who are hurting right now," he explained.

That hurt is what led to Tuesday's formal inquiry and later listening sessions.

“It is simple: we want our utilities at the most affordable rate possible," Zay stated. "But as a state, we want to meet the economic development of the future, and in a simple equation, those don’t add up. So, what are the coefficients, what are the efficiencies, what can we do to create that dynamic balance?”

During the inquiry, the five largest investor-owned utilities in the state — AES Indiana, Duke Energy, Indiana Michigan Power, NIPSCO and CenterPoint — publicly answered questions about rate structures, billing transparency and where relief may be possible. The Office of Utility and Consumer Counselor also participated.

“I absolutely recognize the impact of the monthly bill on a customer…. but we are also in an industry where we know what happens when the lights go out," Brandi Davis-Handy, President of AES Indiana, stated. "And it is our obligation to keep them on and do it in a responsible way.”

“We’re working at better explaining in nuts and bolts terms how we are deploying that infrastructure at the least cost possible to serve our customers reliably, not only from the grid standpoint but also at our generation stations," Stan Pinegar, President of Duke Energy Indiana, said.

While these listening sessions are an important first step, leaders told WRTV they want more action.

“Solutions. How can they change their model to lower rates for ratepayers? How can they do that?" Pryor asked. "How are they really internally tightening their belts to make sure they’re lowering rates for rate payers and keeping those rates lower?”

“I think there’s some programs and some plans out there. I would like to see the utilities stretch a little bit more and make a commitment to really make a difference with Hoosier ratepayers and Main Street," Zay stated.

Customers are hoping to see the same.

“Something needs to be done to hold these companies accountable," Sanders said.

The IURC is also holding public community listening sessions where community members can come out and voice their concerns.

Most sessions will be held from 6-8 p.m. local time. A full list is below:



Thursday, March 26 – La Porte Civic Auditorium (1001 Ridge St, La Porte)

Saturday, March 28 – Syracuse Town Hall (310 N Huntington St, Syracuse) – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1 – Elkhart Co. Fairgrounds – Community Center (17746-D County Rd 34, Goshen)

Thursday, April 2 – Columbus City Hall – Cal Brand Meeting Room (123 Washington St, Columbus)

Monday, April 6 – New Haven Community Center (7500 SR 930 E, Fort Wayne)

Tuesday, April 7 – Old National Events Plaza – Exhibit Hall B (715 Locust St, Evansville)

Thursday, April 9 – Noblesville City Hall – Council Chambers (16 S 10th St, Noblesville)

Monday, April 13 – Gary Public Library – Roma K. Ivey Community Room (220 W 5th Ave, Gary) – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Central Time

Monday, April 20 – Ivy Tech Conference Center – Ballroom 212 (2820 N Meridian St, Indianapolis)

Wednesday, April 22 – Terre Haute City Hall – City Courtroom (17 Harding Ave, Terre Haute)

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Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.