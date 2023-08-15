Indianapolis 2024 budget proposal would allow IMPD to go from having 25 dash cameras up to 750

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is proposing allocating $323-million of the city's budget for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

If passed, it will be the most money the department has ever received.

The funding would be part of the mayor's $1.5 billion plan, which he just unveiled.

One of the key focuses of the plan for IMPD is enhancing technology.

That includes getting more license plate readers, public safety and dash cameras.

"We have about 25 [dash cameras] right now and we are looking to bring up to 750 additional cameras. What that will do is allow us to equip most of our officers who are on the street with these so the public can see what the officers see," said Lt. Shane Foley.

Metro police officers are equipped with body cameras, but it doesn't always show the full scene.

"And what happens is the body cameras show the steering wheel so when officers are driving it doesn't show what the officer sees what would happen in front of the car," said Lt. Foley.

Lt. Shane Foley says adding these as part of the money in the mayor's 2024 budget proposal will allow the department to be more transparent.

Installing more license plate readers, and public safety cameras will also boost solving crime.

In an effort to solve cases, the mayor budgeted for 100 new police officers in 2022.

In 2023, new officers received a pay raise and a $10,000 signing bonus.

The 2024 proposal increases the IMPD's first year pay to around $72,000 and gives a 3% raise to veteran officers.

"We are thankful for this money being proposed. We are hopeful it will move forward. We are hopeful these tools will be able to both allow our officers to do our job better, to bring on more officers, to retain our officers and to be more transparent with the community," said Lt. Foley.

The Marion County Sheriff's office and Indianapolis Fire Department will also receive raises.

MCSO:

• all deputies to receive year-end retention bonus (2023)of 3% or capped $2500

• increased budget for Marion County Sheriff’s office, including 3% raises for deputies, to provide safety and security at Community Justice Campus

• IFD

• all firefighters to receive year-end retention bonus (2023) of 3% capped $2500

The Department of Public Works Director, Brandon Herget says millions are being poured into infrastructure including storm water drainage, bike lanes, green-ways, bridges, construction and more.

"On the capital side over the past three years, the budget has grown from $221 million to $363 million dollars for capital expenditures alone and on the operational side, we have grown from $198 million to $231million," he said.

Law enforcement is just one third of the anti-violence plan.

The mayor is also proposing to permanently fund the peacemakers and the clinician led program addressing mental health and substance abuse. Both programs were introduced last year.

Sheriff Kerry Forestal:

“Mayor Hogsett and our new Controller, Sarah Riordan, have been very supportive while building this budget. As designed for 2024, this budget will meet the needs of our current collective bargaining agreement and address increasing costs for inmate care.”

