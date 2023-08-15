Mayor Hogsett proposes $1.5 billion dollar budget for 2024

INDIANAPOLIS— On Monday night, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett layed out his proposed2024 budget.

It comes with a price tag of $1.5 billion and if passed would be the largest budget in the city's history.

The budget puts an emphasis on public safety, anti-violence initiatives, infrastructure and neighborhood improvements.

The proposed budget would give $323 million dollars to IMPD.

"I think even though this is our largest, larger by 10 million dollars, I think the public is gonna see a lot of that and be very pleased with it," said Chief Randal Taylor

Taylor says it will help in the departments effort to retain officers. Recently the starting salary of an IMPD officer was bumped up to $72,000 a year and veteran officers will see a 3% salary increase.

"I certainly applaud giving increases to our officers who are out doing the work and protecting to serve so that piece is phenomenal," said Pastor David Greene.

Pastor Greene listened to Mayor Joe Hogsett's budget announcement Monday night. Greene is a member of the Concerned Clergy. Last week, the clergy call on Chief Taylor to resign because of a low solvability rate and lack of transparency. He wants to see those areas improved with the budget.

"We must improve that solvability rate, so whatever it takes to do that, whatever our detectives need, whatever resources they need I'd like to see them be able invest in that. I'd like to see an investment in detectives who investigate homicides and non-fatal shootings as well," said Greene.

Part of IMPD's budget would go toward investing in 750 dash cams, 150 license plate readers, and 50 additional public safety cameras.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office would see a 14 million dollar increase in their budget, including giving all deputies a year end retention bonus of 3 percent.

The budget would give IFD those same bonuses as a well as help finish a full replacement of front line apparatus.

The Office of Public Health and Safety would see at 41% increase to its budget that would include making the Peacemakersa permanent program. According to the Office of Public Health and Safety, the Peacemakers have helped interrupt over 375 conflicts. The additional money would also go toward expanding the Clinician-led Community Response team and adding 60 beds to the Assessment and Intervention Center.

Infrastructure is also named a top priority in the proposed budget, it increased the city's 5-Year Capital plan to $1.2 billion and DPW's operating budget to more than $300 million.

DPW says improving residential streets is a main focus with $25 million going toward those efforts.

"On our capital side we're going to continue to invest in our thoroughfares across the county. Specifically what DPW is excited about is to be able to deliver more residential streets. Historically these have been unfunded, if funded at all and over the past three years you've seen the mayor and the council work together to prioritize residentials in a new way," said Brandon Herget, the director of DPW.

