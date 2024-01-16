Indianapolis Children's Museum once again nominated for best museum in country

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Children's Museum has once again been nominated as one of the best museums in the country.

The expert panel selected the museum as a contender in the the USAToday/10Best reader’s poll for Best Children's Museum, launched on Monday.

Voters have four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice. You can use this link.

You can vote once a day through the end of the contest on February 12. Winners will be announced February 23.

The Museum recently ranked No. 1 on the 2023 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest.