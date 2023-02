The Children's Museum ranked No. 1 in the country

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis ranked No. 1 on the 2023 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Children's Museum.

The voting criteria was based on the most inspiration, value and overall fun for families.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is a nonprofit institution committed to creating extraordinary learning experiences across the arts, sciences and humanities that have the power to transform the lives of children and families.

Some of the most popular exhibits at the museum are The New Dinosphere, Fireworks of Glass and ScienceWorks.

“We are extremely honored to be included in such a prestigious group of museums and attractions,” Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO of The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, said. “It is a testament to the hard work and effort our entire team puts into each and every project daily. We take great pride in researching, developing and creating educational experiences that are fun for every member of the family to enjoy together. Thank you for having the confidence in us and voting for us. It is sincerely appreciated.”

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket prices vary by day.

The full list from USA Today is: