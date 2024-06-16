Indianapolis church holds prayer vigil at Haughville Park following triple shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Just days after a shooting that injured three people at Haughville Park, Victory Tabernacle Church held a vigil to pray for the community and seek alternatives to violence.

On Tuesday evening, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to Haughville Park on the city’s west side on reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a large disturbance following a gathering at the park.

Police said a short time later, officers received reports of three people shot nearby.

On Saturday night, residents joined the church in solidarity begging Hoosiers to make the right decision.

“You can change your mind to make the right decisions,” Troy Pepper, Youth Leader at Victory Tabernacle Church, said. “It doesn’t matter what age you are or demographic you’re in, but you can make the right decisions to make the community safer.”

Pepper says the church believes in the power of community and faith to heal and strengthen the bond among residents.

“Jesus can change their heart and their mind, and from that help them make the right decisions – that could be financially, mentally, emotionally,” he said.

