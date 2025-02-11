Indianapolis community leader organizes daytime homeless shelter

INDIANAPOLIS — As winter temperatures continue through February so does the harsh reality of homelessness in Indianapolis.

For James Jeffrey Reynolds, survival is a daily battle against the cold.

“It’s rough down here in the winter,” Reynolds shared.

“I get cold all the time. I used to carry a suitcase full of my things but that’s all I’ve got left," he explained pointing at a walker and a blanket.

According to the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention & Prevention, the city recorded 1,700 unsheltered neighbors on a night in 2024, marking a 5% increase from the previous year.

Organizations like Wheeler Mission are continuing to serve in an overnight capacity.

“We are in winter contingency mode from November until March,” explained Brian Crispin from Wheeler Mission. “Beyond our bed capacity, we try to find space in every area we have for people to have overnight shelter."

However, during the day, Wheeler Mission has to remove those in contingency from their shelter to prepare for the next night, leaving many with nowhere to go during the day.

“I encounter it every day,” said Center Township Trustee LaDonna Freeman. “People are calling our office asking for shelter. They’re sleeping in their cars."

Starting Tuesday, Freeman has launched a new day program to support those experiencing homelessness.

They provide visitors to the Julia Carson Government Center with food and a warm place to stay from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

“We want them to come in, get out of the cold, relax, and play some games,” Freeman said.

Crispin noted the importance of such services in addition to the work at Wheeler Mission.

“When you have a warm space, you can bring people in. That’s a critical service to provide in this community," he said.

Freeman considers the service a calling.

“I’m doing my part, and all I can do is what God has put in me to do,” she explained.

For more information on the program and the other services provided by the Center Township Trustee's Office, visit theirwebsite.

