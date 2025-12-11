Indianapolis DPW plows major trails, protected bike lanes for first time

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time, Indianapolis crews are plowing protected bike lanes and major commuter trails during winter — changes that cyclists say have made a “huge improvement” over previous years.

Jakob Morales, a cyclist advocate who rides year-round, said the difference is obvious.

WRTV

“We’ve seen huge improvement over the previous yea...my path here on Michigan and New York Street, they were both clear,” Morales said. “As you can see there are some areas that haven’t really been touched or need more work, but overall this is such a huge improvement from last year and the cycling community is really grateful.”

Last winter, Morales said snowy and icy bike lanes forced him into traffic — where he was involved in a hit-and-run crash. This year’s city effort, he said, is keeping many riders and walkers out of the road.

“Getting the bike lanes clear isn’t just a cyclist’s advocacy item. It also helps pedestrians. Since these lanes have been cleared, we see tons of pedestrians, families, people with disabilities using them, and so it helps people get around safer, especially when the sidewalks aren’t even clear,” Morales said.

WRTV

HOW DPW PLOWS BIKE LANES AND TRAILS

Kyle Bloyd, chief communications officer for Indianapolis’ Department of Public Works, said the expanded winter maintenance plan comes from a City-County Council ordinance earlier this year tasking DPW with caring for new bike and trail infrastructure.

“Unprotected bike lanes along mostly your major thoroughfares are taken care of by your regular snow plows, the big snow trucks, as part of our standard curb-to-curb plowing," Bloyd said. Here’s the breakdown:

Unprotected bike lanes: Cleared using standard snowplows, only after priority roads are clear. Crews plow from the center of the road outward, meaning the bike lane is the last part of that route to be cleared.



Major commuter trails: When snowfall reaches 2 inches, trail crews begin clearing five primary trails — the Monon, Fall Creek, Nickel Plate, Pennsy and B&O.



Protected bike lanes (downtown Mile Square): Cleared after the major trails are done. Crews also shovel ADA ramps and Indy Parks family center entrances during this phase.



Remaining protected bike lanes (outside Mile Square): Cleared last, after downtown protected bike lanes are finished.



Bloyd said DPW staff have been working long shifts to keep up with multiple rounds of snow this season.

“It seems like we had a pretty good response for these couple of rounds of snow,” Bloyd said. “People have been putting in 12-hour shifts, rotating shifts around the clock since Friday at 11 p.m., and we’re still going. We’re not stopping.”

Morales said that while the improvement is welcome, some connectors and neighborhood lanes remain slippery or snow-covered.

WRTV

“The most dangerous part of my ride here was the areas that are not paved or cleared or the areas that were not cleared well,” Morales said. “We want to be able to make sure our network is clear so that people walking, people biking can get to their destination safely.” He also warned that winter riding isn’t optional for many, pointing out that he doesn’t own a car.

“Sometimes I’ll use the bus, but you know I don’t have a car, and so this is a quick way to get around. It’s basically the same thing as asking, why are you walking during the cold? … We have winter sports. You can get around with a bike. You just need to prepare a little bit more,” Morales said.

Morales said the city’s recently approved Vision Zero plan — which aims to eliminate traffic deaths by 2035 — should address winter bike lane and sidewalk maintenance.

WRTV

“If we want to work towards zero, we have to make sure our pedestrian cycling infrastructure are also maintained,” Morales said. “When the bike lanes are full of snow, where do people go if the sidewalks aren’t clear? They’re going to the road, and that creates a problem.” DPW encourages residents to report uncleared bike lanes to the Mayor’s Action Center so that crews can make additional passes.