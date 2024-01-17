Indianapolis Emergency respond to cold weather related calls

INDIANAPOLIS -- Temperatures are expected to remain in the single digits for much of Tuesday. This cold weather means hypothermia can be seen in a matter of minutes.

“It’s challenging being able to take care of individuals who find themselves outside because of cold,” Lt. Scott Campbell with Indianapolis EMS said.

The bone chilling temperatures has IEMS responding to 50 cold weather-related calls. The department says that is from Saturday through Monday.

Those calls range from minor injuries to hypothermia.

“Hopefully they still have the ability to shiver. Their skin takes on a very dry sort of wind-blown, sometimes it takes on a different color,” Lt. Campbell added.

The American Red Cross says someone experiencing hypothermia will have the shivers, confusion, slow breathing, or a weak pulse.

You should call 911 and slowly wrap blankets around the person and give them dry clothes. “The number one key is to limit your exposure,” Lt. Campbell told WRTV on Tuesday.

That was the case for construction crews that were working out in the cold on Tuesday.

“If you have to work outside make sure you are layered up – a bunch of coats and long johns,” Adam Shackleford said.

Shackleford was just putting the finishing touches on his workday.