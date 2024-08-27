Indianapolis EMS expecting more emergency calls due to heat wave

INDIANAPOLIS — The heat is on in Central Indiana and first responders are expecting their emergency lines to ring all week because of the weather.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services expects to respond to situations regarding chronic medical conditions such as COPD and asthma while the temperature remains in the 90s.

Dr. Mark Liao of Indianapolis EMS also worries about emergency situations with young athletes in the heat.

"Now that school is in session, people are doing more outdoor activities and sports than they may have been doing in the summer," Liao said. "Don't try to wait it out and think the day is going to get cooler."

Liao also says Indianapolis EMS will receive more calls about mental health emergencies while the heatwave is over Indiana.

"It's actually recognized with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that heat waves are associated with mental health emergencies," Liao said. "When you disrupt sleep due to the heat, we see an increase in mental health emergencies. It's difficult to have a great mental health situation when you can't sleep 2 to 3 hours because of the heat."

WATCH | Healthcare workers share guidance on staying safe during heat wave

Healthcare workers share guidance on staying safe during heat wave

HVAC technicians also expect to remain busy this week as air conditioners malfunction across the state.

"People don't usually notice that their system isn't working correctly until it's 96 degrees outside," said Eric Harris of Peterman Brothers Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing. "When you have these hotter temperatures, techs are working longer hours. They're going to be a little tired, just as anyone would if they're working 10 to 12 hours a day."

Liao hopes people do what they can to stay cool and take this heat wave seriously.

"People let down their guard and think that there will be a nice fall breeze, but it is really important to hydrate," Liao said.