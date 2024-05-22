Indianapolis father and son make a tradition out of biking to the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday morning, Aaron and Parker Moody are decorating their bikes for their annual ride to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It's a 16-mile round trip from their house in Meridian-Kessler.

Provided

"When we get to Riverside Drive there's thousands. It's great, it's masses of people biking and then we kind of bike in together on 16th," said Aaron.

The Moody's started biking six-years-ago.

Provided

"In 2018, we started biking, mainly because it took so long to leave the track. We thought it would be a little bit of an adventure," said Aaron.

PREVIOUS | Hundreds Expected to Take Part in 'Bike to the 500' (wrtv.com)

Riding a bike even cuts down on the time it takes to get there.

"Maybe like 30 minutes to an hour," said Parker.

Provided

Parker says he started watching the Indy 500 on TV when he was 2-years-old. Now, at 13-years-old, he still loves watching the race.

RELATED | A survival guide for fans attending the 108th Indianapolis 500 (wrtv.com)

"I think the people overall make it an amazing experience. It gets so loud in there too when all the cars are racing around," said Parker.

It's a way they'll continue spending Memorial Day Weekend together for the foreseeable future.

Provided

"It's such a great kick off to the summer, first of all. It's Indianapolis, this is what makes Indianapolis amazing," said Aaron. "The event is awesome, it's almost a once in a lifetime event but we get to do it every year."

WATCH | Here's How to Bike to the Indianapolis 500