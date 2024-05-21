Race day rules for fans attending the 108th Indianapolis 500

SPEEDWAY — We have bad news to report if you were planning on bringing a trampoline, pogo stick or swimming pool with you to the track on race day.

More bad news if your back-up plans involved bringing fireworks or flagpoles.

None of those items, along with dozens of others, are prohibited from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway grounds.

The following items are prohibited through Indianapolis Motor Speedway gates:



Aerosol cans

Animals (except service animals)

Bicycles

Carts and wagons

Coolers larger than 18" x 14" x 14"

Fireworks and flares

Flagpoles

Glass containers

Golf carts, ATVs, scooters and minibikes

Illegal drugs or drug paraphernalia

Items restricted by local, state or federal law

Lasers of any kind

Offensive or obscene materials

Rollerblades, skateboards, skates, pogo sticks, hoverboards and scooters

Soliciting of any kind

Scaffolding or platforms

Selfie sticks

Stickers

Trampolines and swimming pools

Unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones and also referred to as remotely piloted aircraft and similar remote-controlled devices

Weapons of any type

Any other items not mentioned that may pose a safety hazard or diminish the enjoyment of the event.

The following items are allowed in the venue:



Personal, non-commercial photo and video cameras

Binoculars, scanners and headsets

Camelbacks

Camera stands as long as they do not cause a safety hazard or obstruct the view of others

Coolers no larger than 18”x14”x14”, coolers may be hard or soft-sided

Flags as long as they do not obstruct the view of others

Food and beverages (i.e., water, soft drinks, beer, and wine in non-glass containers)

Mobility aids are used by guests with disabilities

Strollers, lawn chairs and folding camping chairs

Umbrellas as long as they do not obstruct the view of others

And if you're thinking you will be able to slip through, think again.

IMS implemented new gate procedures in 2023 for the 500-mile race.

There will be security screening detection devices at all pedestrian gates. As fans pass through one of the pedestrian entrances, they will walk through a CEIA OPENGATE® security device.

Fans won’t need to empty their pockets or remove items of clothing, simply walking through the gate and enter the facility.

All this said, the golden rule of the Indianapolis 500 and Indianapolis Motor Speedway remains to be respectful of those around you and to have fun making lifelong memories.

The green flag for the 108th Indianapolis 500 will wave at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 26.