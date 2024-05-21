Race day rules for fans attending the 108th Indianapolis 500

SPEEDWAY — We have bad news to report if you were planning on bringing a trampoline, pogo stick or swimming pool with you to the track on race day.
More bad news if your back-up plans involved bringing fireworks or flagpoles.
None of those items, along with dozens of others, are prohibited from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway grounds.
The following items are prohibited through Indianapolis Motor Speedway gates:
- Aerosol cans
- Animals (except service animals)
- Bicycles
- Carts and wagons
- Coolers larger than 18" x 14" x 14"
- Fireworks and flares
- Flagpoles
- Glass containers
- Golf carts, ATVs, scooters and minibikes
- Illegal drugs or drug paraphernalia
- Items restricted by local, state or federal law
- Lasers of any kind
- Offensive or obscene materials
- Rollerblades, skateboards, skates, pogo sticks, hoverboards and scooters
- Soliciting of any kind
- Scaffolding or platforms
- Selfie sticks
- Stickers
- Trampolines and swimming pools
- Unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones and also referred to as remotely piloted aircraft and similar remote-controlled devices
- Weapons of any type
- Any other items not mentioned that may pose a safety hazard or diminish the enjoyment of the event.
The following items are allowed in the venue:
- Personal, non-commercial photo and video cameras
- Binoculars, scanners and headsets
- Camelbacks
- Camera stands as long as they do not cause a safety hazard or obstruct the view of others
- Coolers no larger than 18”x14”x14”, coolers may be hard or soft-sided
- Flags as long as they do not obstruct the view of others
- Food and beverages (i.e., water, soft drinks, beer, and wine in non-glass containers)
- Mobility aids are used by guests with disabilities
- Strollers, lawn chairs and folding camping chairs
- Umbrellas as long as they do not obstruct the view of others
And if you're thinking you will be able to slip through, think again.
IMS implemented new gate procedures in 2023 for the 500-mile race.
There will be security screening detection devices at all pedestrian gates. As fans pass through one of the pedestrian entrances, they will walk through a CEIA OPENGATE® security device.
Fans won’t need to empty their pockets or remove items of clothing, simply walking through the gate and enter the facility.
All this said, the golden rule of the Indianapolis 500 and Indianapolis Motor Speedway remains to be respectful of those around you and to have fun making lifelong memories.
The green flag for the 108th Indianapolis 500 will wave at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 26.