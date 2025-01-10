Indianapolis fire sparks a bigger conversation about risks vacant buildings pose

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire at a vacant building on the south side of Indianapolis overnight damaged a nearby brewery and coffee shop.

Officials say the fire started off Shelby Street just before midnight on Thursday night.

“I’ve been calling on this property for four years because of squatters, homelessness, fires, and health hazards,” Cory Robinson said.

IFD Garfield Brewery and Helm Coffee on Shelby St. sustained damage from a late night fire.

Robinson is talking about the vacant building in the 2300 block of Shelby Street.

Neighbors told firefighters the vacant structure was frequented by squatters, who police believe may have started the fire.

“Very upset, happy that something is moving forward, but unfortunately this is how it has to happen,” Robinson said.

Fires at vacant buildings continue to be a major issue in Indianapolis.

IFD says they pose a safety risk to both first responders and the community.

“We have had vacant board orders going back to 2020 and we have opened our first repair case in 2016, and those issues have been ongoing ever since,” Dawn Olsen, Chief Communications Officer for the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services, said.

Robinson just hopes something more can be done to prevent something like this from happening again.

“All of these properties were significantly harmed by this and there are other vacant properties all across the city that are going through the same thing,” Robinson said.

The city tells WRTV that because of the damage caused by the fire and the public safety risk it poses, DBNS is performing an emergency demolition.

DBNS said on Friday, the vendor will partially demolish the structure and will secure the site for safety reasons. The city added they will come back on Monday to complete the demolition.

The city says if someone has concerns about a vacant property in their neighborhood, they should report that property to the Mayor’s Action Center. They can also make a report on RequestIndy.