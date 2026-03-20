INDIANAPOLIS — It is a little more than two weeks until Indianapolis hosts another Final Four, and downtown is already getting prepared for a weekend leaders expect to be full of fans, fun and a whole lot of basketball.

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Indianapolis gears up to host ninth NCAA Men's Final Four weekend

“This city hosts events better than anybody else!" Eddie White, Host of Pacers Overtime, exclaimed.

“You're going to see everything just take over the city as much as possible," Dan Gliot, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications with Indiana Sports Corp, added.

Signs are going up, and streets are shutting down as Indianapolis gets ready to become a Final Four host for the ninth time.

“This isn’t just about college basketball," Gliot stated. "This is really about shining that national spotlight.”

Indiana Sports Corp said they're expecting at least 70,000 fans to make their way to the city.

“This is a huge event," Gliot explained. "It’s not only the games that are happening on the court, and who’s going to be cutting down the nets, but it’s really going to be about all the activations around this as much as possible.”

NCAA NCAA announces Final Four Host cities in video and names Indianapolis as host city for 2029.

One area expected to be well-traveled is Georgia Street. It will serve as a connector between Fan Fest at the Indiana Convention Center and the DII, DIII, and NIT championships, which will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Final Four matches will be just down the street at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I think the NCAA and their sponsors have put together a weekend for people to really enjoy all that's going on," White said.

Construction is still underway on Georgia Street, but leaders told us they expect it to be open in time for all the games.

“When you talk to the fans… they love it," White said. "They can park their car and not touch their car for four to five days and just walk around the city, absorb everything that the city can offer, and all the while they're seeing tremendous athletic competition."

Construction also began on Thursday at American Legion Mall. That's where the free March Madness Musical Festival will take place, featuring headliners Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Twenty One Pilots.

Paul Sancya/AP FILE - The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men’s college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

“We’re really expecting fans to come down here and really be a part of this starting on Thursday all the way through to the national championship game on Monday," Gliot stated.

“People may not have a ticket to the Final Four, but they can still come down and enjoy the concerts, enjoy the festivals… and enjoy the atmosphere," White said.

IMPD said closures on North Street from Meridian to Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Street from St. Clair to Michigan will be in effect through April 9.

There will be several other road closures in effect starting during Final Four weekend. That will include parts of South Street and Capital Avenue near Lucas Oil Stadium and Pennsylvania and Meridian Streets near American Legion Mall.

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Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.