Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission designates Church of the Holy Cross a historic area

INDIANAPOLIS — A former church that needed a savior had a whole room of them Wednesday night.

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis announced their intention to demolish the Church of the Holy Cross on the city’s near east side in a letter to the Holy Cross Neighborhood Association, despite a petition signed by hundreds of residents to save the building.

In response, the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission organized an emergency meeting in hopes of saving the building.

During the meeting, the Preservation Commission unanimously passed two resolutions designating the Church of the Holy Cross, the rectory, gymnasium and school building as historic areas.

“We’re happy, we’re looking forward to whatever the next steps are,” Jen Higginbotham, President of the Holy Cross Neighborhood Association, said. “The church was a very important landmark in our neighborhood.”

The church has stood for over 100 years but has been vacant since 2014 after the parish merged with nearby St. Philip Neri parish. The Holy Cross neighborhood even got their name from the landmark.

“The whole community was united and wanting to protect these structures and honor the legacy of the church,” Jesse Brown, District 13 City Councilor, said.

Dozens of residents and those in support of designating the area as a historic landmark showed up to the meeting.

Several of them spoke up about its significance to the neighborhood.

“I want them to stop and think rather than just disposing of an old building,” one resident said.

“All I’ve got to say is this neighborhood is not going to be the same without it,” another resident said.

Paul Carroll, the attorney for the Archdiocese, spoke up in opposition of the push. He asked the Preservation Commission to deny the designation under rules surrounding Canon Law.

After passing through the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission, the vote is now in the hands of the Metropolitan Development Commission as part of the compressive plan for Marion County.

The Metropolitan Development Commission’s next meeting is April 15.